Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
2h

There are many people who now know that we never went to the moon, and that this Artemis rocket to the moon is all BS. Maybe it's a psyop meant to expose the lies of NASA.

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Kristine W's avatar
Kristine W
1h

This doesn't seem real, or current. Artemis is meant to orbit the moon and come home, no? Wtf would anyone be outside the ship?

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