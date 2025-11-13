One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Camus

In a stunning discussion, Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Jordan Vaughn, alongside clinician Scott Marsland, revealed groundbreaking and alarming findings.

They point to the late Dr. Luc Montagnier, a Nobel Prize-winning virologist, whose final research paper highlighted a terrifying link: the original spike protein contains amino acids that code for PRION DISEASE.

This prion-like mechanism is implicated in causing:

Protein deformations

Amyloid plaque formation in the brain

A “reservoir” of spike protein in the brain that evades normal treatments

The result? Patients are presenting with rapid, atypical neurological decline that conventional doctors misdiagnose as standard dementia, Parkinson’s, or ALS. But the cases don’t fit the classic patterns.

Here’s the HOPE that the medical establishment isn’t offering:

Marsland shares an incredible anecdote of a patient he had referred to palliative care. As a last resort, they tried N-Acetylcysteine (NAC) to cross the blood-brain barrier and clear the spike.

In just 3 WEEKS, she regained the ability to walk, feed herself, and even returned to gardening.

Dr. Kory confirms this, stating that when you treat the root pathology—the spike protein and its microvascular damage—instead of just the symptoms, over 50% of these “hopeless” patients see significant recovery.

The takeaway is urgent:

The system is failing these patients by forcing them into a diagnostic box with no hope. A new paradigm of treatment, focused on the true mechanism of injury, is not just possible—it’s saving lives.

This is the conversation they don’t want you to have.

