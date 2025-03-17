One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Frank Bergman March 17, 2025

A group of scientists has just provided further confirmation that Covid mRNA “vaccines” cause vaccine-acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (VAIDS), also referred to as “vaccine-induced AIDS.”

The team of leading Polish medical researchers confirmed recent findings from a major study by the world-renowned Yale University School of Medicine.

As Slay News reported, Yale researchers published the findings of their bombshell study last month.

They found that mRNA injections alter human biology to create long-term spike protein production that increases over time.

The scientists warn that the Covid mRNA vaccines alter T cell immunophenotypes which triggers VAIDS.

Two of the Yale study’s co-senior authors, Harlan Krumholz and Akiko Iwasaki, have been leaders in investigating mRNA shots’ links to so-called “Long Covid,” which they believe should be renamed “Long Vax.”

The condition is being referred to as “post-vaccination syndrome” (PVS).

However, PVS is identical to the condition that experts have been warning about for some time – VAIDS.

Now, a major new study in Poland has just confirmed the findings from Yale.

Dr. Jolanta Smykiewicz led a team of researchers from the Casimir Pulaski University of Radom and the Medical University of Lodz, both in Poland.

The study was published in the peer-reviewed Medical Research Journal.

The researchers scrutinize the impact of mRNA “vaccination” on multiple organ systems, with particular emphasis on autoimmune disorders, cardiovascular complications, and the onset of diabetes.

The study found that mRNA “vaccines” contribute to long-term systemic effects, including vascular damage, thromboembolic events, neurological dysfunction, and metabolic disorders.

This hypothesis aligns with emerging concerns that “vaccines” trigger unintended immune and inflammatory responses in a subset of recipients.

The researchers analyzed peer-reviewed studies, case reports, and registry data to present a cohesive narrative on post-vaccine syndromes.

The study found that Covid injections trigger neurological and autoimmune effects, including encephalitis, cognitive dysfunction, and autoimmune diseases (VAIDS, rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus).

They also found that the “vaccines” cause vascular and cardiopulmonary issues, such as endothelial damage, thromboembolism, myocarditis, and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

In addition, they noted that mRNA shots trigger metabolic dysregulation, namely an increased incidence of diabetes and insulin resistance, raising concerns about the diabetogenic effects of mRNA vaccines.

The findings add to the significant concerns about long-term health implications previously raised by the Yale University team.

Dr. Krumholz and Harold H. Hines, Jr. Professor of Medicine at Yale, said:

“It’s clear that some individuals are experiencing significant challenges after vaccination.

“Our responsibility as scientists and clinicians is to listen to their experiences, rigorously investigate the underlying causes, and seek ways to help.”

Both studies provide compelling evidence of immune dysregulation in individuals with chronic illness post-Covid vaccination, including altered T cell populations, EBV reactivation, autoantibody production, and persistent spike antigenemia.

Their findings have sent shockwaves through the medical and scientific communities by confirming that Covid mRNA shots have caused a global surge in cases of VAIDS.

The studies have also debunked claims from the corporate media and so-called “fact-checkers” that previously dismissed reports of VAIDS as “conspiracy theories.”

Renowned American cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, M.D., MPH, is among the leading experts who have been warning about the links between Covid “vaccines” and VAIDS.

In a post on X, McCullough said:

“COVID-19 mRNA injections are associated with an increased risk of developing certain autoimmune diseases, including systemic lupus, erythematosus, alopecia areata, psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just made the explosive admission that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are spiked with contaminations that triggered a global surge in cancers.

The federal agency made the admission after an FDA study confirmed that Pfizer’s Covid mRNA “vaccine” contains dangerous levels of excess DNA contamination.

