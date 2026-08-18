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By Greg Hunter August 4, 2026

Since 2022, retired Airforce Major Tom Haviland has been asking what mortuary workers are finding in the bodies they are preparing for burial. Haviland’s last survey called the “Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey” found “It’s not dying down. That is the very scary part of this. Embalmers are still seeing these white fibrous clots in 18% to 20% of their corpses currently in 2026.”

You can thank Anthony Fauci, former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), for letting everyone know almost everything he said about CV19 and the CV19 bioweapon vax was a huge lie. All it took was him to plead the 5th Amendment more than 100 times at a recent Senate hearing on Covid19.

Dr. Fauci was supposed to be the leading expert on everything Covid as the top White House Advisor. Fauci pleading the 5th raised an illuminating big red flag for the public and, according to Haviland, “I think Americans realize now they have been lied to.

There are plenty of times on video where Anthony Fauci said if you take the CV19 shots, you can’t catch Covid or transmit it to others. That’s a lie. He said if you took the CV19 shot, it would not pass from the mother’s breast milk into the child. That was a lie. They said the shot would only last for two days, and the mRNA would leave your body. That’s a lie. It’s been found that the mRNA would produce spike proteins years after the last injection. It is just a total debacle of these mRNA shots with this lipid nanoparticle technology. Americans are starting to figure this out.”

The actual science shows there are plenty of other problems caused by the CV19 covid injections. Just a few from a very long list include: heart disease. cancer, autoimmune disease and, of course, all sorts of blood clots.

Don’t expect any truth or clarity coming from big medicine or the Lying Legacy Media. They have done nothing to draw attention to the huge negative downside to the CV19 injections.

Meanwhile, Haviland and others just got their work published in the prestigious International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science. The work Haviland did is now peer reviewed and legit, and, yet, it is ignored.

Haviland says, “It’s not just gaslighting. It is also censorship. Even though I got this paper published, I can’t begin to get on mainstream media. ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX and CNN, none of them will have me on to talk about this very visible side effect from the Covid vaccines. They don’t seem to have any interest whatsoever. That is very unusual because I am sure they know somebody that has been killed or injured by the Covid vaccines.”

Haviland goes on to say, “It’s not just the FDA and CDC that have fallen down on the job. What about Johns Hopkins? What about the Mayo Clinic, the Cleveland Clinic, Stanford and MIT? All of these organizations and university labs around the world, they could have gotten samples of the white fibrous clots like me and the doctors I work with and examined the clots and done a whole series of tests on them...

They could have done that and been years ahead of the game if they would have done this five years ago, but they turned a blind eye to it. They have done a disservice to the public because we are no further along except for a few people doing this work showing this problem and showing us ways to mitigate it.”

There is much more in the 49-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog as he goes one-on-one with Tom Haviland to do a deep dive on why there is still a gigantic and growing clot coverup caused by the CV19 vax for 8.4.26.

Tom Haviland posts all his work on Clotastrophe.

While Doctors Face Threats for Speaking Out, Alt Media Giants Ignore the Alarming Truth — “Tucker Has Failed to Contact Me,” Says Haviland

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