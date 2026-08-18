Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Hugh Petersen's avatar
Hugh Petersen
4h

We have been lied to about almost everything!

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Moe Wigsoe's avatar
Moe Wigsoe
4h

You CAN'T catch "Covid." Covid does not exist. Pfizer's own chief researcher said so. The point was to induce you to take the genocide jab.

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1 reply by Lioness of Judah Ministry
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