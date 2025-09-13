Exposing The Darkness

Yet Another Tommy
The first step to recovery is admitting its a military operation.

Sarah
AND in NEW ZEALAND they lowered the age of MEDICAL CONSENT from sixteen to twelve Years old .

They vaccinated in the schools, and parents would not have known their children were even shafted with COVID-19 vaccines unless they told them.

Try to find it with sa earch, and all that will come up is about the age of sexual consent.

Spell check wants to change the term shafted to injected.

This was interesting and about all I could find.

Thank you for your request under the Official Information Act 1982 (the Act) on 7 September

2021 for information related to COVID-19 vaccination for minors.

"Please tell me how a 12 year old can give informed consent and why you think it is ok to

bypass parental consent for a child to be injected with an experimental medical mRNA

device with no long term safety studies? All information needs to be explained in detail

how your statistics were determined with legitimate references"

https://www.health.govt.nz/system/files/2021-11/h202111971_7_october_2021.pdf

