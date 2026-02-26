Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Krissy's avatar
Krissy
7h

You know it is !! Look at of all the redactions!! Cover up 💯

This is just one island. It will never stop until the prince of peace comes back.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Alec McQueen's avatar
Alec McQueen
7h

Nope, not even close. It’s just mostly about sex. Tittle tattle for the masses. The much bigger scandals are things that have killed literally millions of people: the corrupt dietary guidelines, telling people to eat completely wrong things, resulting in epidemics of type 2 diabetes (carbohydrate intolerance syndrome) and obesity. And what happened during COVID that has resulted in excess deaths continuing to this day… MUCH more important scandals that have not yet even been recognised. This Epstein stuff is a smokescreen.

Reply
Share
2 replies
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture