Alex Newman delivers a stark warning about the Epstein files, arguing they could expose one of the most far-reaching scandals ever uncovered.

He says the significance isn’t just the allegations, but that the evidence is now accessible to the public, making independent scrutiny possible.

Newman cautions that if powerful individuals and institutions are implicated, the response won’t be quiet acceptance, but aggressive efforts to deflect, discredit, and control the narrative.

He suggests the implications could extend far beyond isolated wrongdoing, potentially challenging trust in major systems of power themselves.

Source: Jim Ferguson

Alex Newman just put it bluntly: He believes the Epstein files could become the biggest scandal in the history of humanity — not because evil wasn’t suspected… but because the evidence is now publicly examinable by anyone with a computer.

And he warns: the people implicated won’t roll over.

When powerful networks are cornered, they don’t surrender — they lash out.

Expect diversions, narrative warfare, and increasingly dangerous tactics as the net tightens.

Because this doesn’t stop at a few “bad apples”…Alex says it reaches to the highest levels of power — beyond presidents and prime ministers.

Watch this clip. Then ask yourself: If this goes where the evidence leads… how many pillars of the old system collapse?

Full Interview

