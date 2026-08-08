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Source: Dan Dicks

AI just allegedly designed complete, functional “viral genomes” from scratch, peer-reviewed and published.

Stanford and the Arc Institute used generative AI models (Evo 1 and Evo 2) trained on millions of genetic sequences to create brand-new bacteriophage genomes.

Out of hundreds designed, 16 assembled into what they call “working viruses” that infected and replicated in E. coli.

This isn’t modified existing viruses…whatever this is never existed in nature before.

The same tools that could design so called cures can now “design pathogens”.

Meanwhile, recent research openly discusses reducing the global population by half as a path to sustainability.

This is not a drill, may friends. This is not a movie. This is happening right now. And whether these viruses are real entities or useful fictions, the script is the same. Invent or amplify a threat, then use it to lock down the world again.

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains that once the capabilities (or the claim of it) and more importantly, once this NARRATIVE is fully unleashed, there may be no putting it back in the box.

So please SHARE this video FAR AND WIDE!

There are no pandemics. They are all Fake. They are all nonsense. And it’s because they’ve never actually isolated a single virus in the history of the world.

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