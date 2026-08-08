Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
4hEdited

As I keep repeating, *WE* have allowed what's happened and what's coming. We allowed them to remain unpunished - free to design their weapons and plan their next attack. When it comes - as it surely will - let's all collectively look into a mirror. We'll see the faces of those that made it all possible.

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John Reed's avatar
John Reed
1h

I think they're going to attack with EMF somehow, make people sick, blame it on a virus, and go from there, like before.

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