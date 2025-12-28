Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

Factscinator
7m

🎬 Bankstaz Inc. in proud association with 💩💳 UK’s Shitcard, 💩💳 Digital Gulags, 📡🌐⛓️ and 👁️ Your Compliance™ proudly presents —

🔥 CONTROL GRID: END TIMES EDITION 🔥

The blockbuster where ‘convenience’ is the bait, and your freedom is the catch.

❌ Out: Paper, cash & privacy 💵📜🔒

✅ In: Digital ID + CBDCs 💳🤖 — one tap away from de-personed.

❌ Out: Cheeseburgers, steak, and choice 🍔🥩🥗

✅ In: Quotas & bug-paste patties 🐛🍔 — ‘Sustainably yours.’

❌ Out: Autonomy & medical consent 🧍‍♂️💉

✅ In: Mandates, mandates, mandates 📋📡 — jab or starve.

❌ Out: Private property & savings 🏠💰

✅ In: Programmable tokens & subscription rights ⛓️📲 — own nothing, be happy — or else!

❌ Out: National sovereignty

✅ In: Cloud-Based Governance ☁️🗳️ — algorithms > Parliament.

❌ Out: Free speech & debate 🗣️📚

✅ In: Pre-Approved Speech Packs™ 🗣️📦 — dissent de-banked.

❌ Out: Family life & local community 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🏘️

✅ In: Pods, surveillance & social credit 👮‍♂️🔍🤖 — where every snitch gets a real meal.

❌ Out: Job applications, careers & advancement 💼📄

✅ In: Assigned slave labour with wellness check-ins and gratitude metrics. 🧹

❌ Out: Freedom of movement 🚶✈️

✅ In: Daily facial-recognition auditions 📸🎭 — your new geo-fenced reality, now with surprise lock-ins.

❌ Out: Health, vitality & longevity ❤️🧠

✅ In: State-induced illness and scheduled terminations ☠️📆 — compassionately administered for system efficiency.

🎟️ Welcome to the New Normal 💩👍 — the paperless, merciless prison where freedom is just another access request in THE CONTROL GRID!!⛓️🌐📡🛰️💉💦💀🦠🦗🐛💩🤧

Chris
24m

Indeed. I concur.

