AfD Leader Alice Weidel: COVID WAS JUST A TEST RUN FOR SOMETHING MUCH BIGGER
"This was all orchestrated by the political-media complex to completely break people down..."
Source: Naomi Seibt
AfD leader Alice Weidel says that the pandemic was just a test run to see how well the government could control the people.
Media manipulation, repressive isolation measures - citizens complied like livestock!
“ I am firmly convinced that what we witnessed during the COVID policy measures was a test run, a trial run for something much bigger.
They precisely tested systems to see how they could go with repressive measures to restrict civil rights, and to what extent people would comply through media, manipulation, agitation, and propaganda.
This was all orchestrated by the political-media complex to completely break people down with one of the biggest lies ever, just like with climate change, fear - it’s exactly the same mechanism.”
For more years than most people realise, the conspirators have been training the masses to obey and to comply. They have used endless threats to terrify populations around the world.
🎬 Bankstaz Inc. in proud association with 💩💳 UK’s Shitcard, 💩💳 Digital Gulags, 📡🌐⛓️ and 👁️ Your Compliance™ proudly presents —
🔥 CONTROL GRID: END TIMES EDITION 🔥
The blockbuster where ‘convenience’ is the bait, and your freedom is the catch.
❌ Out: Paper, cash & privacy 💵📜🔒
✅ In: Digital ID + CBDCs 💳🤖 — one tap away from de-personed.
❌ Out: Cheeseburgers, steak, and choice 🍔🥩🥗
✅ In: Quotas & bug-paste patties 🐛🍔 — ‘Sustainably yours.’
❌ Out: Autonomy & medical consent 🧍♂️💉
✅ In: Mandates, mandates, mandates 📋📡 — jab or starve.
❌ Out: Private property & savings 🏠💰
✅ In: Programmable tokens & subscription rights ⛓️📲 — own nothing, be happy — or else!
❌ Out: National sovereignty
✅ In: Cloud-Based Governance ☁️🗳️ — algorithms > Parliament.
❌ Out: Free speech & debate 🗣️📚
✅ In: Pre-Approved Speech Packs™ 🗣️📦 — dissent de-banked.
❌ Out: Family life & local community 👨👩👧👦🏘️
✅ In: Pods, surveillance & social credit 👮♂️🔍🤖 — where every snitch gets a real meal.
❌ Out: Job applications, careers & advancement 💼📄
✅ In: Assigned slave labour with wellness check-ins and gratitude metrics. 🧹
❌ Out: Freedom of movement 🚶✈️
✅ In: Daily facial-recognition auditions 📸🎭 — your new geo-fenced reality, now with surprise lock-ins.
❌ Out: Health, vitality & longevity ❤️🧠
✅ In: State-induced illness and scheduled terminations ☠️📆 — compassionately administered for system efficiency.
🎟️ Welcome to the New Normal 💩👍 — the paperless, merciless prison where freedom is just another access request in THE CONTROL GRID!!⛓️🌐📡🛰️💉💦💀🦠🦗🐛💩🤧
Indeed. I concur.