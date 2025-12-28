Thanks for reading! Enjoy 25% off your annual subscription – Offer ends Jan 2.

One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

Source: Naomi Seibt

AfD leader Alice Weidel says that the pandemic was just a test run to see how well the government could control the people.

Media manipulation, repressive isolation measures - citizens complied like livestock!

“ I am firmly convinced that what we witnessed during the COVID policy measures was a test run, a trial run for something much bigger.

They precisely tested systems to see how they could go with repressive measures to restrict civil rights, and to what extent people would comply through media, manipulation, agitation, and propaganda.

This was all orchestrated by the political-media complex to completely break people down with one of the biggest lies ever, just like with climate change, fear - it’s exactly the same mechanism.”

For more years than most people realise, the conspirators have been training the masses to obey and to comply. They have used endless threats to terrify populations around the world.

Share

Related articles: