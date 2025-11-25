ACIP Member Drops BOMBSHELL: Calls Covid Shots “Gene Therapy” and Warns of “Cardiotoxic Protein”
"The Covid jab is not really truly a vaccine. It's a different type of gene therapy is really what it is... that has the body... make a protein that's cardiotoxic."
Source: Sense Receptor
Current ACIP member Dr. Kirk Milhoan highlights the fact the Covid jabs are gene therapies:
This clip of Milhoan, a pediatric cardiologist and former U.S. Air Force flight surgeon, is taken from a discussion with Liz Gunn and Andrew Bridgen posted to the FreeNZ Rumble channel on November 22, 2025.
Partial transcription of clip
“So we had what was called, multiple inflammatory, multi-organ inflammatory problems. And so that’s because it infected in vessels, how it got into the tissues as it got through the vessels. And so we did see some of that heart inflammation. But there was a beautiful study that looked at Covid versus the vaccine. It was done in the Nordic countries, who have great, medical records. And they showed that the lowest risk of myocarditis, the absolute lowest risk was unvaccinated.
“And then the more vaccines you got, the higher risk you had of myocarditis. So yeah, it’s this, the language they use that, ‘Oh yeah, but it’s— Oh yeah, but it’s worse’ or anything like that, that’s a deflector. It’s very clear that this is a vaccine like no other.
“And it’s not really truly a vaccine. It’s a different type of gene therapy is really what it is. But they’ve asked the body to make a protein that’s cardiotoxic, and that’s very clear. And they also did it without ever seeing if the body could get rid of it, which we’re not sure it can.”
From 2022: The Truth About “Safe and Effective” mRNA “Vaccines” Hidden In Plain Sight
To show you the kind of wonderful man Dr. Kirk Milhoan is, one night about a year ago I got a call from a friend whose infant grandchild was in very serious condition. The attending physician was recommending a blood transfusion and the parents were concerned about the possibility and ramifications of the child receiving Covid-vaccinated blood.
I immediately contacted both Dr. Milhoan and Dr. Peter McCullough who both responded almost instantly to offer their assistance free of charge. Unfortunately, the child passed away during that same hour before the two good doctors even got the chance to talk to the parents. But it shows you the kind hearts of Dr. Kirk Milhoan and Dr. Peter McCullough, and how much they really care for their fellow man.
I brought him and his anesthesiologist wife into the health freedom movement. I was walking down the beach and overheard people talking about covid. I spoke to the woman who told me that her pastor (Dr. Kirk Milhoan) was also criticizing the government's approach. So I met them and introduced them to our local State Health officer. And the rest is history... This shows that it is important to be bold, and talk to EVERYONE about what is happening.