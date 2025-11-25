One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Sense Receptor

Current ACIP member Dr. Kirk Milhoan highlights the fact the Covid jabs are gene therapies:

“The Covid jab is not really truly a vaccine. It’s a different type of gene therapy is really what it is... that has the body... make a protein that’s cardiotoxic.”

This clip of Milhoan, a pediatric cardiologist and former U.S. Air Force flight surgeon, is taken from a discussion with Liz Gunn and Andrew Bridgen posted to the FreeNZ Rumble channel on November 22, 2025.

Partial transcription of clip

“So we had what was called, multiple inflammatory, multi-organ inflammatory problems. And so that’s because it infected in vessels, how it got into the tissues as it got through the vessels. And so we did see some of that heart inflammation. But there was a beautiful study that looked at Covid versus the vaccine. It was done in the Nordic countries, who have great, medical records. And they showed that the lowest risk of myocarditis, the absolute lowest risk was unvaccinated.

“And then the more vaccines you got, the higher risk you had of myocarditis. So yeah, it’s this, the language they use that, ‘Oh yeah, but it’s— Oh yeah, but it’s worse’ or anything like that, that’s a deflector. It’s very clear that this is a vaccine like no other.

“And it’s not really truly a vaccine. It’s a different type of gene therapy is really what it is. But they’ve asked the body to make a protein that’s cardiotoxic, and that’s very clear. And they also did it without ever seeing if the body could get rid of it, which we’re not sure it can.”

Full Video

From 2022: The Truth About “Safe and Effective” mRNA “Vaccines” Hidden In Plain Sight

