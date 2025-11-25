Exposing The Darkness

Tom Haviland
4h

To show you the kind of wonderful man Dr. Kirk Milhoan is, one night about a year ago I got a call from a friend whose infant grandchild was in very serious condition. The attending physician was recommending a blood transfusion and the parents were concerned about the possibility and ramifications of the child receiving Covid-vaccinated blood.

I immediately contacted both Dr. Milhoan and Dr. Peter McCullough who both responded almost instantly to offer their assistance free of charge. Unfortunately, the child passed away during that same hour before the two good doctors even got the chance to talk to the parents. But it shows you the kind hearts of Dr. Kirk Milhoan and Dr. Peter McCullough, and how much they really care for their fellow man.

Netra Halperin
4h

I brought him and his anesthesiologist wife into the health freedom movement. I was walking down the beach and overheard people talking about covid. I spoke to the woman who told me that her pastor (Dr. Kirk Milhoan) was also criticizing the government's approach. So I met them and introduced them to our local State Health officer. And the rest is history... This shows that it is important to be bold, and talk to EVERYONE about what is happening.

