One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman June 7, 2025

Leading medical experts are sounding the alarm following the shocking discovery of fibrous clots in the blood of young children who were born to mothers who received Covid mRNA “vaccines” during pregnancy.

Prion-like amyloid fibrils were found in the blood of chronically ill children who had been exposed to Pfizer’s mRNA injections in utero.

Amyloid fibrils are misfolded proteins or peptides that form insoluble, fibrous structures in the blood, according to PubMed.

These fibrous clots are often associated with various diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

The clots accumulate in the brain, leading to neuronal dysfunction and cell death.

The chilling discovery was made by Dr. Kevin McCairn, PhD, a systems neuroscientist with over 25 years of experience specializing in corticobasal ganglia disorders and neurodegenerative disease modeling.

The leading expert warns that the evidence has exposed the mRNA “vaccines” as a weapon of “biowarfare” that “attacked children.”

Dr. McCairn has detailed his findings in a new sentinel report.

The report includes the first-ever documented case of prion-like amyloid fibrils in the blood of a chronically ill 3-year-old child who was exposed in utero to Pfizer’s mRNA “vaccine.”

The deeply unsettling case is raising new alarms about mRNA injections during pregnancy.

The child was born without vital signs just one week after the mother received her second Pfizer dose (BNT162b2).

Emergency resuscitation was successful, but the child now suffers from ongoing, unexplained health complications.

What scientists found in the child’s blood has sparked concern among independent researchers.

Using microscopy and Thioflavin T staining, a fluorescent dye used to identify amyloid fibrils, the child’s sample revealed abnormal, autofluorescent fibrillar structures.

According to Dr. McCairn, these are consistent with misfolded, amyloidogenic fibrin — a pathological form of protein linked to clotting abnormalities and systemic inflammation.

Dr. McCairn and colleagues argue that this discovery correlates with exposure to the spike protein encoded by the mRNA shots.

He warns that this pathology is connected to maternal “vaccination,” meaning the implications will extend far beyond a single case.

“We are potentially looking at a generational health crisis,” McCairn warns.

He is urging an urgent investigation into mRNA injections during pregnancy.

As Slay News previously reported, earlier post-mortem research by McCairn’s team revealed similar white fibrous clots in deceased adults who had received mRNA injections.

Working with experts like genomics researcher Kevin McKernan, cardiologist Dr. Shojiro Kato (cardiology), and retired USMC-CBRN investigator Charles Rixey, they used multiple scientific methods — including spectroscopy, microscopy, and RT-QuIC (a test for prion-like activity) — to identify amyloidogenic fibrin.

The structures showed characteristics similar to prions, including twisted beta-sheet fibrils that might self-replicate and spread throughout the body.

This isn’t isolated, however, as embalmers around the world have been sounding the alarm.

Retired Air Force Major Thomas Haviland recently published a 2024 global embalmer survey.

Among hundreds of embalmers surveyed, 83% reported seeing these large, fibrous white clots in corpses — clots they say have become commonplace since the vaccine rollout.

Critics argue the medical establishment has failed to properly investigate these anomalies.

Dr. McCairn discussed the findings in his sentinel report during a new interview with renowned McCullough Foundation epidemiologist Nicolas Hulsher, MPH.

WATCH:

“What does this mean for an entire generation of babies subjected to genetic injections before birth?” Hulscher asks.

Source: slaynews.com

Share

Related articles: