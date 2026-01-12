Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deborah Weaver's avatar
Deborah Weaver
1h

Given 84% of Canadians have taken the COVID shots, this practice is merely probably just sharing all tho nine pages of Adverse Events with others.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Willie Gillie's avatar
Willie Gillie
14m

Suicide by doctor will be judged by God.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture