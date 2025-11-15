A SHOCKING VACCINE COURT RULING THEY NEVER WANTED YOU TO SEE
An almost impossible victory just happened in America’s secretive National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program — the system that protects vaccine manufacturers from being sued.
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.
Source: Jim Ferguson
An almost impossible victory just happened in America’s secretive National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program — the system that protects vaccine manufacturers from being sued.
An 11-week-old baby received multiple shots at once (DTaP, Hep B, polio, Hib, PCV, rotavirus) around 11 am.
By 5:45 pm, the baby was blue, gasping for air, rushed to hospital — and died.
Parents took the case to the federal vaccine court. They had to fight HHS attorneys and Department of Justice lawyers — the full weight of the government — just to prove what happened.
Their expert witness testified the vaccines caused:
• Encephalopathy
• Brain swelling
• Brainstem herniation
• Respiratory failure
• Cardiopulmonary collapse — all within hours.
The government’s argument?
Because the baby didn’t survive 24 hours, they claimed it didn’t qualify as “acute encephalopathy.”
Yes — they argued you can’t prove the injury because the baby died too quickly.
But in a rare ruling, the court sided with the parents.
A landmark acknowledgement: this wasn’t SIDS — it was vaccine-induced infant death.
If justice means anything, this is only the beginning.
Related articles:
How many babies have been genocided by the Luciferian Imperialists in their Depopulation Program?
The most traumatic aspect of this situation is the number of years and 'False Flag Events' necessary making this horror of deliberate murder transparently obvious. Death Cult has its 'OXFORD FABIAN SCIENCE' perfected.
And SO the truth finally comes out