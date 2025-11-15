One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

Source: Jim Ferguson

An almost impossible victory just happened in America’s secretive National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program — the system that protects vaccine manufacturers from being sued.

An 11-week-old baby received multiple shots at once (DTaP, Hep B, polio, Hib, PCV, rotavirus) around 11 am.

By 5:45 pm, the baby was blue, gasping for air, rushed to hospital — and died.

Parents took the case to the federal vaccine court. They had to fight HHS attorneys and Department of Justice lawyers — the full weight of the government — just to prove what happened.

Their expert witness testified the vaccines caused:

• Encephalopathy

• Brain swelling

• Brainstem herniation

• Respiratory failure

• Cardiopulmonary collapse — all within hours.

The government’s argument?

Because the baby didn’t survive 24 hours, they claimed it didn’t qualify as “acute encephalopathy.”

Yes — they argued you can’t prove the injury because the baby died too quickly.

But in a rare ruling, the court sided with the parents.

A landmark acknowledgement: this wasn’t SIDS — it was vaccine-induced infant death.

If justice means anything, this is only the beginning.

Share

Related articles:

































