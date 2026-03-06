Dear subscribers,

I wanted to share a brief update following my message earlier this week.

I’m relieved to say that my mom’s condition has now stabilized.

The past few days have been very intense, but things have settled and I’ve been able to get some much-needed rest and begin arranging additional caregiving support.

I’m incredibly grateful for your patience, understanding, and the kind messages many of you sent. Your support truly means more than I can say. ❤️

I’ll be resuming regular posting tomorrow, March 6.

As mentioned in my previous note, the Spring Special Offer for free subscribers remains extended through March 7, so anyone considering upgrading still has a little extra time to take advantage of the 25% discount.

Thank you again for your kindness and patience during these past few days. I’m deeply grateful.

God bless,

LoJM

Enjoy the Spring Special: 25% off the annual subscription, available only from March 1 through March 7.

One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi: