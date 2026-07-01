Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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God Bless America's avatar
God Bless America
2h

Prayers for healing… Get out your DMSO and apply several times a day.

It is so hard for caregivers…🙏🙏🙏

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David Walker's avatar
David Walker
2h

Stay in the Word and be healed, renewed and restored and back about the Lord's work.

Proverbs 4:20-22 KJVS - My son, attend to my words; incline thine ear unto my sayings.

21 Let them not depart from thine eyes; keep them in the midst of thine heart.

22 For they are life unto those that find them, and health to all their flesh.

"Or substitute daughter for son*

Get well soon.

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