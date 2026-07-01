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Dear subscribers,

Last night, while transferring my disabled mom into her wheelchair, I made a wrong move and injured my back quite badly. I’m in a lot of pain, so I’ll be taking a couple of days off from publishing while I recover.

To make sure my mom continues to receive the care she needs, I’ve hired a caregiver to help her over the next few days while I heal.

I also want to thank every one of you for being here. Your kindness, encouragement, comments, and messages mean more than I can express.

To my paid subscribers, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your support is what allows me to keep this publication completely free for everyone. I simply couldn’t continue doing this without you.

If you’re currently a free subscriber and you find value in what I share, I’d like to ask you to consider becoming a paid subscriber if you’re willing and able. Your support helps me keep this publication free and continue the work I do.

If a subscription isn’t the right fit, you can also support my work with a one-time or monthly donation through Ko-fi.

Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a real difference.

Thank you all for your patience, understanding, and continued support while I take these few days to recover. I look forward to getting back to posting for you as soon as I’m able.

God bless,

LoJM

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