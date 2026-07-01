A QUICK PERSONAL UPDATE: I'll Be Taking a Couple of Days Off from Posting
Thank you for your support, patience, and understanding. It means more than you know.
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Dear subscribers,
Last night, while transferring my disabled mom into her wheelchair, I made a wrong move and injured my back quite badly. I’m in a lot of pain, so I’ll be taking a couple of days off from publishing while I recover.
To make sure my mom continues to receive the care she needs, I’ve hired a caregiver to help her over the next few days while I heal.
I also want to thank every one of you for being here. Your kindness, encouragement, comments, and messages mean more than I can express.
To my paid subscribers, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your support is what allows me to keep this publication completely free for everyone. I simply couldn’t continue doing this without you.
If you’re currently a free subscriber and you find value in what I share, I’d like to ask you to consider becoming a paid subscriber if you’re willing and able. Your support helps me keep this publication free and continue the work I do.
If a subscription isn’t the right fit, you can also support my work with a one-time or monthly donation through Ko-fi.
Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a real difference.
Thank you all for your patience, understanding, and continued support while I take these few days to recover. I look forward to getting back to posting for you as soon as I’m able.
God bless,
LoJM
Prayers for healing… Get out your DMSO and apply several times a day.
It is so hard for caregivers…🙏🙏🙏
Stay in the Word and be healed, renewed and restored and back about the Lord's work.
Proverbs 4:20-22 KJVS - My son, attend to my words; incline thine ear unto my sayings.
21 Let them not depart from thine eyes; keep them in the midst of thine heart.
22 For they are life unto those that find them, and health to all their flesh.
"Or substitute daughter for son*
Get well soon.