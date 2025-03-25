One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

March 25, 2025

New Zealand is now facing the stomach-churning reality of a public health crisis after the government’s mass vaccination campaign led to the population being almost universally “vaccinated” for Covid.

The nation is one of the most Covid-vaccinated countries in the world after administering a whopping 260.78 “vaccine” doses per 100 people.

However, New Zealand is now faced with the grim reality of plummeting public health in the wake of the vaccinations.

A major new study has found that adverse events are skyrocketing among New Zealanders, specifically those who received mRNA-based Covid “vaccines.”

The findings were revealed in a comprehensive doctoral thesis submitted to the University of Otago on March 18, 2025.

The study was led by Dr. Marnijina Moore Shannon, and the results were published in the university’s journal.

The researchers investigated the patterns and characteristics of adverse events following immunization (AEFI) for both the seasonal influenza vaccine (SIV) and Pfizer’s mRNA injection in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

The central hypothesis posited that AEFI profiles vary by vaccine type, demographic factors, and temporal context, particularly under pandemic pressures, and that these variations are reflected in national pharmacovigilance reporting patterns.

The associations of AEFI and the Pfizer mRNA “vaccine” are staggering.

To test this, Dr. Shannon employed a retrospective observational design using national AEFI reports submitted to New Zealand’s Centre for Adverse Reaction Monitoring (CARM).

The study was divided into three parts:

A 10-year trend analysis of SIV-related AEFIs from 2010 to 2019 A comparative analysis of SIV AEFIs before and during the COVID-19 pandemic (2017–2022) A focused analysis of COVID-19 vaccine AEFIs between February 2021 and December 2022.

Crude reporting rates were calculated using vaccination data from New Zealand’s National Immunization Register (NIR), allowing comparison across age, gender, and ethnicity.

The findings paint a clear picture of demographic and temporal variability in vaccine safety reporting

From 2010 to 2019, 2,788 AEFI reports related to the SIV were recorded, with 76% deemed non-serious.

The majority came from older adults, women, and individuals of European descent.

Healthcare workers—particularly nurses—comprise the bulk of reporters.

The most common symptoms were mild and self-limiting, such as injection site pain, headache, and fever.

During the pandemic, SIV AEFI reporting rates fluctuated.

The highest crude rates were observed in 2018 and 2021.

Notably, younger individuals exhibited higher age-specific crude reporting rates than older adults, and women consistently reported more AEFIs than men.

In stark contrast, the introduction of the Pfizer mRNA “vaccine” led to a steep increase in AEFI reports.

For the Pfizer injection, a massive 64,956 reports were filed from early 2021 through 2022, representing 543 reports per 100,000 doses.

The highest monthly total, over 10,000 reports, coincided with the peak vaccination period in September 2021.

The majority of reports came from women and young adults (30–39 years).

The most frequently cited symptoms were systemic (headache, nausea, lethargy), injection site reactions, and immunization stress-related responses (ISRR), such as dizziness or chest discomfort.

More importantly, however, serious adverse events like heart failure (myocarditis and pericarditis) also surged.

Myocarditis and pericarditis are forms of inflammation in and around the heart muscle.

They restrict the heart’s ability to pump blood and can cause blood clots, strokes, cardiac arrest, and sudden death.

Doctors warn that these conditions act as a ticking time bomb as they are often symptomless.

People with myocarditis and pericarditis do not realise they have an issue until they suffer a side effect, such as a cardiac arrest, and it’s too late.

Both myocarditis and pericarditis are known side effects of Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

These findings highlight the contextual sensitivity of vaccine safety monitoring.

The mass Covid vaccination campaign not only increased the absolute number of AEFI reports but also shifted the demographic patterns of reporting and the types of events captured.

The pressure to vaccinate at scale, rapid deployment of newly trained vaccinators, and expanded vaccine eligibility likely contributed to a spike in both actual and perceived adverse events, including an uptick in medication errors.

In conclusion, Dr. Shannon’s thesis provides a rigorous, data-driven analysis of immunization safety in New Zealand across two pivotal vaccine platforms.

It confirms that while the SIV has a long-established safety profile characterized by mild AEFIs, the COVID-19 vaccination program introduced new complexities in safety reporting, including a far higher volume of systemic and stress-related events and more serious reactions requiring further investigation.

In fact, the reported incidence of safety events is in orders of magnitude higher.

These results emphasize the dangers of mass vaccinating entire populations with experimental “vaccines” that lack safety data.

However, the biggest concern is the long-term impact on public health caused by the “vaccines.”

Experts are now warning that serious adverse events will remain a major risk among the Covid-vaccined for many years to come.

As Slay News reported, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently admitted that people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines” are at risk of suffering from a deadly blood clot for up to 15 years after they received their last injection.

