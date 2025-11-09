Dear Subscribers,

It’s been a tough couple of months since my last update, and I wanted to share how things are going, both personally and with the project.

First, about my mom: thank God, her pain has greatly improved compared to where we were before, though it’s still not 100%. As you can imagine, things aren’t easy at her age, and some days are harder than others. Still, we’re grateful for the progress she’s made and continue to take things one day at a time.

On my end, I’ve been working on managing my sleep better so I can stay functional and focused. Taking short naps during the day whenever possible has made a big difference. It’s not perfect, but for now, it’s helping me keep up with everything that needs to be done.

Now for some good news: I’ve officially launched a brand-new Telegram news channel!

In addition to the End Times Headline News Roundup that I publish here 3–4 times a week, the Telegram channel will feature breaking news updates and other stories that might interest you, shared daily.

I believe this new channel will be a great complement to this Substack, offering more real-time updates in between newsletters.

You can join the Telegram channel here: https://t.me/ExposingtheDarknessNews

If you find it useful, please consider sharing it with friends who might appreciate the content as well.

Thank you, truly, for your continued patience, understanding, and support throughout this season.

Your kindness and encouragement mean more than you know. ❤️🙏

God bless,

LoJM

