Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
1h

Unfortunately, the brains of many jab-takers were already under siege before the needle ever touched skin—crippled by fear, flimsy grasp of the germ theory grift, and a tragic inability to smell a rat, even if it were dipped in bleach and tap-dancing across their salad. The injections merely finished the demolition job—whatever parts were still flickering got the final blackout.

Some had to learn the hard way. Others, like the die-hard party loyalists in Solzhenitsyn’s Gulag Archipelago, clung to their ideology right up to the cell door—defending the regime as it devoured them.

The scenery may have changed—lab coats instead of uniforms, syringes instead of shackles—but the human talent for self-deception, and the inability to recognize the painfully obvious, remains impressively intact.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
David O'Halloran's avatar
David O'Halloran
2h

Seems that way to us too. People who took that junk do not seem to be the same people they used to be. Anecdotal perhaps but is it wrong? What do you think?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture