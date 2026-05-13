Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
2h

Three home runs for pseudoscience: a “test” testing for the sequence of a never-proven-to-exist virus, whose alleged “sequence” conveniently matches a never-proven-to-exist sacred molecule of life.

Looks like we’re back to promoting fairy tales disguised as science.

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
2h

As I've stated previously, they'll have to physically force me to take part in their newest criminal scam. I didn't participate the first time around, much less this time. My question is, WILL they employ physical force or some other inescapable methods this time? I wouldn't bet against it.

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