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Source: Robin Monotti

Hantavirus PCR Test Sequences Repeatedly Match Human DNA: New BLAST Analysis Raises False Positive Concerns

"A BLAST analysis of the forward primer, reverse primer, and fluorescent probe used in a published hantavirus RT-qPCR assay revealed repeated exact matches to human genomic material, raising questions about whether human nucleic acids could plausibly contribute to positive hantavirus PCR signal generation under some assay conditions.

BLAST stands for Basic Local Alignment Search Tool, a widely used bioinformatics algorithm for comparing biological sequences.

In plain English, portions of the genetic sequences used by the PCR test to supposedly detect hantavirus also directly match human DNA sequences.

That means the test components were not exclusively unique to hantavirus at the sequence level.

Positive results could indicate the presence of human material, not viral."

‘This is old, late 2021, but it contains such vital information that I’m sharing it, because it’s likely that a number of channel readers haven’t seen it. Dr. Kary Mullis, a Nobel Prize-winning scientist, invented the technique called PCR…’

Kary Mullis: "PCR is just a process......it does not tell you that you are sick. "

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