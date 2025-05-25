Dear Subscribers,

You may have noticed that over the past two weeks, the End Times Headline News Roundup has been going out five days a week instead of the usual six. I wanted to take a moment to share why.

In short: I’ve been exhausted. The roundups take several hours a day to put together, and as much as I love doing it, I hit a bit of a wall.

On top of that, I’ve recently become the sole caregiver for my elderly mother, who is both blind and in a wheelchair. Caring for her is a full-time responsibility in itself, and the combination of everything has been taking a toll - exhaustion, sleep deprivation, and just not enough hours in the day.

So I’ve made the decision to give myself one extra day off from the roundup each week. It’s a small adjustment, but one that I hope will give me just a little more space to rest and recharge.

I’ll still be sending out the single newsletters as usual - this change only affects the roundups.

Thanks so much for sticking with me and for understanding. I’m truly grateful to have such a kind and supportive community here. 🙏🙏🙏

God bless

LoJM

