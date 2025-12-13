One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: The Solari Report | Catherine Austin Fitts

“Future Science Series: The Targeted Collective – Have We All Been Chipped?”

By Ulrike Granögger

Early into the ominous Covid-19 plandemic, I began to research the state of nanotechnology at that time, hoping to determine the likelihood of a clandestine tracking and sensor system being injected into the population. Many of us had the strong inkling that the fast, military rollout of the new type of injections would function as the perfect platform to introduce “smart” nanotechnology with surveillance and mind-reading capacities.

For most “serious” scientists, this idea was crazy—to put it forth meant risking one’s reputation and being shelved as a tinfoil hat. So, in 2021, I presented two factual reports on “Medical Nanobots” that laid out the current state of development in the domain of nanotechnology, leaving it to viewers to draw their own conclusions.

In the meantime, of course, other authors and researchers have become much more vocal about the sinister potential of some of these concoctions—beyond the medical ramifications of turbo cancers and gene editing. Are these nanoparticles self-assembling into nanochips? Can they be switched on and off by radiofrequencies? Do they allow for the remote control of brain activities? These are courageous and legitimate questions, but it has still been difficult to prove any of them.

Until now. My guest Jesse Beltran may be providing a new level of facts to the discussion that cannot simply be brushed aside. Originally working with Dr. John Hall from Texas measuring radiofrequencies emitted by human bodies, Mr. Beltran has come to the conclusion that much of the population has already been chipped. While hitherto it was so-called “Targeted Individuals” (TIs) with “Havana-type” symptoms who gave off the typical signal of an RF implant, it is now more or less everybody he measures, even persons without symptoms. We may have become a “Targeted Collective.”

This is a challenging topic, but the intention is not to frighten. Beltran has a composed and grounded way of presenting his findings that is very helpful for calmly thinking about the implications. It is up to us to learn to discern our true inner voice and vibration of self—as distinct from any synthetic overlay of “voices” and frequencies trying to capture our nervous system.

“Know thyself,” in other words, has always been the one crucial path to liberty.

Full Report

“What Is CBDC Going to Look Like? It Will Be Implanted UNDER YOUR SKIN.” - Professor Richard Werner

