At the launch of Make Europe Healthy Again, researcher Panagis Polykretis delivered a critical message the world needs to hear.

While the pharmaceutical industry rushes to expand mRNA use for its speed and profit, a fundamental immunological principle is being overlooked: Any cell that produces a foreign protein is marked for destruction by the immune system.

This isn’t theoretical. Clear histopathological evidence from biopsies and autopsies confirms the vaccine’s genetic material does not stay at the injection site. It enters systemic circulation and spreads uncontrollably throughout the body, including to vital organs like the brain and heart.

Once there, the body’s own cells are forced to produce the foreign antigen, triggering an immune attack on its own tissues. This is the mechanism behind serious adverse effects, such as myocarditis—a condition Polykretis was the first to hypothesize from the mRNA vaccines.

Most alarmingly, this was known.

The European Medicines Agency’s own assessment report (Pfizer study 185350) from Feb 19, 2021, states on page 47 that biodistribution in rats to most tissues occurred within 48 hours.

They knew.

Yet, millions across Europe, including pregnant women and infants, were inoculated with these products.

This mass experiment was enabled by the silence of the scientific majority.

The time for accountability and rigorous, long-term safety studies is now, before this technology is expanded further.

