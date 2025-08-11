Dear subscribers,

Tomorrow’s my birthday! 🥳

I’m taking a couple of days to unplug and spend time with my family.

I just want to say how grateful I am for each of you — for reading, for sharing, and for being part of this beautiful community.

I’ll be back on Wednesday.

Until then, I’m sending you lots of love and gratitude.💞

With all my heart,

LoJM

If you find value in the content I provide, I would be so grateful if you considered becoming a paid subscriber or making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps me continue to offer paywall-free content for everyone.

One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi: