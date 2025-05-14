One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Greg Hunter May 13, 2025

Renowned climate engineering researcher Dane Wigington is finally waking up the public to the profound damage being done to them while collapsing the environment.

Florida’s Governor DeSantis has signed a law making geoengineering (aka chemtrails) illegal in his state. New HHS Secretary Bobby Kennedy Jr. has recently admitted geoengineering is real and DARPA, a secretive government agency, is doing it.

Dark government forces are spraying toxic chemicals such as aluminum, radioactive coal ash, mercury, graphene, polymer fibers and nano particles. All are deadly poison over the skies in America. Many in the Trump Administration know this destructive policy is going on but are doing nothing to stop it.

Wigington says, “The bees are dying of symptoms resembling Alzheimer’s and dementia because they are packed full of aluminum. They can’t even find their way back to the hive. It’s happening to us, all of us, as well. It’s not normal or natural to assume you are going to get Alzheimer’s or dementia when you get up in your years.

We are being trained, taught and programmed to think this is normal. It’s not normal. . . . This whole MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) movement, I want people to stop and consider that MAHA anything means absolutely nothing, zero, if we don’t stop the contaminants raining down from our skies. 40 to 60 million tons annually are contaminating everything. Focusing on food dyes while this is going on is absolutely ludicrous. That’s way worse than polishing the rails on the Titanic as it sinks. How is this not a real right now fight-for-life?”

The weird weather you are seeing with high winds, hail and wild temperature swings are not normal and do not come from nature. Much of it is caused by geoengineering. Wigington says, “They are all using terms like ‘weather whiplash’ all the time as if this is normal. They use the term ‘Mother Nature’ to try to associate those two, and they have nothing to do with each other. These radical swings in weather are absolutely engineered. . . . We have record high temperatures. We just had that happen in Minnesota and Montana. One location in Montana has a record high and broke the record by 14 degrees. That’s almost 40 degrees above normal. Then, it snows two days later. Seriously? People think that is normal or natural?”

In closing, Wigington warns, “I don’t see us making it to the end of this year without seeing major links to the chain breaking. Those in power will be trying to feed normalcy bias in any and every way they can. It will be mass distraction with societal division with outrageous social issues always being pushed into the media. It will be mass distraction while all hell is breaking loose all over the world.”

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with climate researcher Dane Wigington, founder of GeoEngineeringWatch.org, with an update on how people are waking up to the evil of geoengineering for 5.13.25.

