Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
2h

The first step to recovery is admitting its a military operation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Barbara Bond's avatar
Barbara Bond
2h

I got the jab because I was a government sheeple believing they were helping us fuk was I stupid it will NEVER happen again I will NEVER COMPLY to this death cult mother fks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture