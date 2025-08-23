One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By S.D. Wells August 22, 2025

Follow the science, we are always told. Trust the science, they say. Ok, well, the science leads us to the proof that the mRNA Covid jabs are in fact DEADLY, and this comes from a study of over 18 million jabbed sheeple in Japan. So, you were saying?

A new analysis of Japanese health data has raised fresh controversy over the safety of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. The dataset, covering more than 18 million individuals, suggests a significantly higher risk of death in vaccinated people compared to the unvaccinated, with the risk rising for each additional dose received. While the findings have not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal, their scale and implications have fueled global debate.

A Japanese database of 18 million people suggests COVID-19 vaccination was associated with higher death risks within the first year, with risk increasing per additional dose; deaths peaked 90–120 days after vaccination.

Researchers including Yasufumi Murakami, John Campbell, Jessica Rose, and Karl Jablonowski argued the mRNA vaccines’ spike protein, lipid nanoparticles, and possible DNA contaminants may explain excess deaths, particularly through cardiac events and clotting.

Critics highlighted that the dataset has not yet been peer-reviewed and requires deeper analysis to confirm causation, but some say the findings could challenge the safety of the mRNA vaccine platform if validated.

Japan’s transparency has drawn international attention, with some scientists and commentators calling for suspension of mRNA vaccines, while mainstream medical groups such as the American Academy of Pediatrics continue to recommend them — fueling controversy over safety and regulatory accountability.

‘The More Doses You Get, The Sooner You are Likely to Die’: Japanese Data Sparks Concerns Over COVID-19 Vaccines

The analysis was discussed in a June roundtable led by Yasufumi Murakami, Ph.D., vice director of the Research Center for RNA Science at Tokyo University of Science. Murakami warned that “the more doses you get, the sooner you are likely to die, within a shorter period.” Medical commentator John Campbell, Ph.D., who reviewed the figures on his YouTube channel, noted that deaths among vaccinated individuals were up to four-and-a-half times higher than among the unvaccinated, with death peaks occurring 90–120 days after vaccination. The more doses an individual received, the sooner the peak appeared.

Campbell and Murakami both suggested that the data point to a causal link between vaccination and excess deaths. They argued that if vaccines were harmless, such patterns would not emerge. Supporting this view, immunologist Jessica Rose, Ph.D., pointed to the spike protein encoded by mRNA vaccines as a likely cause of inflammation and immune system attacks on vital organs such as the heart. Karl Jablonowski, Ph.D., senior research scientist at Children’s Health Defense, added that lipid nanoparticles, DNA contaminants, and other components of the mRNA platform may contribute to adverse outcomes.

Albert Benavides, founder of VAERSaware.com, highlighted that Japan ranks second globally, after Germany, for the number of foreign deaths reported in the U.S. government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). He argued that the Japanese figures align with patterns already seen in international vaccine safety databases.

Skeptics, however, caution that more rigorous study is needed. Jablonowski himself emphasized that a large dataset does not automatically prove causation. Without careful control for age, health status, and other factors, it remains unclear whether vaccination alone accounts for the elevated mortality. Still, he warned that if these excess deaths persist across well-matched population groups, the data could seriously undermine confidence in mRNA vaccines worldwide.

International comparisons add to the debate. Campbell cited excess death data from 20 countries, which showed persistently high rates in heavily vaccinated Western nations, while countries with lower mRNA uptake reported fewer unexplained deaths. A 2023 JMA Journal article also noted that Japan—among the nations with the highest per-capita vaccine coverage—experienced a sharp rise in excess deaths in 2022 and 2023.

The implications extend beyond health. U.S. life insurance companies reported record death benefits in 2020–21, with payouts nearly doubling historic norms, fueling speculation about vaccine-related mortality. Analysts such as Phinance Technologies estimate that COVID vaccines may have caused over 300,000 excess U.S. deaths and billions in economic losses.

Critics, including Rose and Campbell, argue it is “incomprehensible” that mRNA vaccines continue to be recommended, especially for children. They contend that regulators and medical organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, remain financially tied to pharmaceutical companies, preventing an honest reassessment of risks.

While questions remain about causation, the Japanese dataset has intensified scrutiny of mRNA vaccines. Proponents of further investigation argue that regulators must apply the principle of “harmful until proven safe” rather than continuing widespread administration in the face of growing doubts.

