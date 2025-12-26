Thanks for reading! Enjoy 25% off your annual subscription – Offer ends Jan 2.

By Baxter Dmitry December 26, 2025

The globalist plan is accelerating at breakneck speed. Cities across the planet are being transformed into 15-minute zones, and the latest proof just dropped in Glasgow, where the council approved the massive Cook Street Urban Garden project.

This multi-million-dollar scheme crams 750,000 square feet of apartments, shops, student housing, and leisure into a 4.7-acre site—all engineered so residents will never need to leave their tiny radius.

But Glasgow is only the latest battleground in a coordinated worldwide assault. The elite—through the World Economic Forum, UN Agenda 2030, and C40 Cities—are forcing this model everywhere.

Glasgow city council bosses have approved the new ’15-minute city’ just outside of Glasgow

In South Florida, Tri-Rail is anchoring dozens of high-density 15-minute developments stretching from West Palm Beach to Miami.

Frisco, Texas, is sinking $10 billion into “The Fields,” a 2,600-acre “independent” zone set to open in phases.

Cleveland is pushing government-backed 15-minute neighborhoods citywide.

Europe is already deep in: Paris, Barcelona, Stockholm’s one-minute pilots, Copenhagen’s five-minute zones—all marching to the same blueprint.

These aren’t urban upgrades. They’re containment zones. The official line is “sustainability” and “convenience,” but the real goal is control.

Everything you need—work, food, healthcare, education—stays within 15 minutes. Cars are phased out. Movement is tracked via digital IDs, carbon allowances, and surveillance. Leaving your zone becomes restricted, fined, or penalized under “climate” pretexts.

The COVID lockdowns were the test balloon, and according to the global elite, the public demonstrated that they will comply with authoritarian orders.

Fyodor Dostoevsky saw this coming over a century ago. In The Brothers Karamazov, the Grand Inquisitor confronts a returned Christ and accuses him of burdening humanity with unbearable freedom. He argues that most people cannot handle the anxiety and responsibility of true liberty.

Instead, they prefer to surrender it for security, bread, and guidance from authority. “In the end they will lay their freedom at our feet and say to us, ‘Make us your slaves, but feed us.’”

Fyodor Dostoevsky, the prophetic Russian novelist whose chilling vision in The Brothers Karamazov warned that humanity would gladly trade freedom for the illusion of security and comfort under authoritarian control.

The global elite are now playing the role of the Grand Inquisitor.

Progressive countries like the UK, Canada, and parts of the US are the primary targets. Their populations have been softened by green propaganda and net-zero zeal. Scotland’s obsession with zero emissions makes Glasgow the ideal testing ground.

HP Invest CEO David Poston openly calls it “human-scale design” and “proximity as sustainability.” In plain English: confinement as the new normal.

The endgame is clear. Traditional society—free movement, family road trips, spontaneous travel—will be dismantled. The elite don’t need barbed wire; they use “well-being” and “community” as invisible bars. Once these zones are locked in, escaping your 15-minute prison could mean drones, penalties, or worse.

This is happening right now. The cages are being built in plain sight. Wake up before your city becomes the next open-air prison.

Resist while you still can.

