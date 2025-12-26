15-MINUTE CITY NIGHTMARE UNLEASHED: Glasgow Joins Worldwide 2026 Open-Air Prison Rollout
The globalist plan is accelerating at breakneck speed.
By Baxter Dmitry December 26, 2025
The globalist plan is accelerating at breakneck speed. Cities across the planet are being transformed into 15-minute zones, and the latest proof just dropped in Glasgow, where the council approved the massive Cook Street Urban Garden project.
This multi-million-dollar scheme crams 750,000 square feet of apartments, shops, student housing, and leisure into a 4.7-acre site—all engineered so residents will never need to leave their tiny radius.
But Glasgow is only the latest battleground in a coordinated worldwide assault. The elite—through the World Economic Forum, UN Agenda 2030, and C40 Cities—are forcing this model everywhere.
Glasgow city council bosses have approved the new ’15-minute city’ just outside of Glasgow
In South Florida, Tri-Rail is anchoring dozens of high-density 15-minute developments stretching from West Palm Beach to Miami.
Frisco, Texas, is sinking $10 billion into “The Fields,” a 2,600-acre “independent” zone set to open in phases.
Cleveland is pushing government-backed 15-minute neighborhoods citywide.
Europe is already deep in: Paris, Barcelona, Stockholm’s one-minute pilots, Copenhagen’s five-minute zones—all marching to the same blueprint.
These aren’t urban upgrades. They’re containment zones. The official line is “sustainability” and “convenience,” but the real goal is control.
Everything you need—work, food, healthcare, education—stays within 15 minutes. Cars are phased out. Movement is tracked via digital IDs, carbon allowances, and surveillance. Leaving your zone becomes restricted, fined, or penalized under “climate” pretexts.
The COVID lockdowns were the test balloon, and according to the global elite, the public demonstrated that they will comply with authoritarian orders.
Fyodor Dostoevsky saw this coming over a century ago. In The Brothers Karamazov, the Grand Inquisitor confronts a returned Christ and accuses him of burdening humanity with unbearable freedom. He argues that most people cannot handle the anxiety and responsibility of true liberty.
Instead, they prefer to surrender it for security, bread, and guidance from authority. “In the end they will lay their freedom at our feet and say to us, ‘Make us your slaves, but feed us.’”
Fyodor Dostoevsky, the prophetic Russian novelist whose chilling vision in The Brothers Karamazov warned that humanity would gladly trade freedom for the illusion of security and comfort under authoritarian control.
The global elite are now playing the role of the Grand Inquisitor.
Progressive countries like the UK, Canada, and parts of the US are the primary targets. Their populations have been softened by green propaganda and net-zero zeal. Scotland’s obsession with zero emissions makes Glasgow the ideal testing ground.
HP Invest CEO David Poston openly calls it “human-scale design” and “proximity as sustainability.” In plain English: confinement as the new normal.
The endgame is clear. Traditional society—free movement, family road trips, spontaneous travel—will be dismantled. The elite don’t need barbed wire; they use “well-being” and “community” as invisible bars. Once these zones are locked in, escaping your 15-minute prison could mean drones, penalties, or worse.
This is happening right now. The cages are being built in plain sight. Wake up before your city becomes the next open-air prison.
Resist while you still can.
We are running ever, closer ever faster and will soon tumble into this Digital ID, Vaccine Passport, Social Credit, Carbon Footprint CBDC, 15 Minute open air prison and should we do nothing, we will soon be, like the Australians and Europeans, rendered "dumb and silent and led like sheep to the slaughter":
The global system fractures that began in earnest on 9/11/2001 - those that eroded the very foundations of freedom in the United States - survived by the ceaseless wars in the middles east, the 2008 economic meltdown, the extended conflicts in both Ukraine and Israel synergized with Epstein, climate change, and the burgeoning threats of hyper-inflation and cyber-security warnings targeting critical infrastructure.
The AI narrative and the emergence of the Digital ID protocol enabling absolute censorship—and the total surveillance such an endeavor demands—and all of this fused with the myriad of contrived problems and “solutions” spawned by the unprecedented world-wide PSYOP known as the COVID-19 pandemic - - - are the combined collective smokescreens and bludgeons being wielded by the powers that should’t be in order to execute a blanket world-wide coup, and if we do not stop this madness we will soon find ourselves locked inside a technological panopticon prison unlike anything seen in history.
The reason we are in this mess running headlong into tyranny is because the majority of people refuse to believe that the controllers would ever do this to us. These eternal optimists appear to be blind to this most fundamental construct of human nature: that power attracts and then corrupts nearly everyone who wields it—and the globalists - those obscure puppetmaster billionaires you never read about in Forbes and who've spent decades away from the disinfectant properties of sunlight - have indeed become quite corrupted.
I’ve tried and failed countless times to open their eyes to the truth of the situation – that the elites are evil incarnate, and that they want most of us dead, and that they want to enslave the rest of us.
And the stunning part about their blindness is that none of this is new: the psychopaths often rise to the top of every power structure over time as the bad drives out the good and as such tyranny has taken control of nations many many times throughout history. This time is no different, and the freedom we take for granted has actually been an aberration from the historical norm.
If people still cannot see this given how obvious what is occurring has become - and if we that do see should fail to act with something impactfulful enought to halt it - I do not see how we have any hope of turning the tide. The normies will just keep on complying and believing what’s being done to them is for the greater good while they drag themselves and the rest of us into totalitarianism.
I will certainly resist and you also may resist, but the sad truth is that the vast majority of the tax-cattle in society will happily and willingly submit. They'll even report to the authorities those of us who dare even speak of resistance.
Do you doubt this? Did you not see how most people behaved during the CC (COVID Crime)?
I can tell you some of what I saw and heard. I saw people driving around in their cars, alone, wearing a mask. I had people correct me and chastise me for not wearing a mask. I was denied service more than once for not wearing a mask (I walked out each time). These things and much more.
I'm under no delusion. The relatively few of us that do not comply as ordered will undoubtedly suffer the consequences. We will be handed over to the "authorities" by our own neighbors - "for the good of society", mind you - and they'll be rewarded for it. Rest assured, that's how it'll be.