By Michael Snyder September 26, 2025

Once in a while, something comes along that completely blows me away. Right now, there is a theory about Charlie Kirk’s assassination that is spreading like wildfire on social media. I decided to look into it, and the deeper that I dug the more I kept finding. In this article, I am going to share with you what I have found, but at this moment I don’t have an explanation for it. Some people think that the parallels that I am about to share are just a giant coincidence, while others are convinced that they are evidence of some sort of a sinister plot. I will just present the facts and allow you to come to your own conclusions. The following are 10 stunning parallels between the assassination of Charlie Kirk and the plot of a 1998 Nicolas Cage movie called “Snake Eyes”…

#1 In the film, a character named “Charles Kirkland” gets assassinated at a live event. Charlie Kirk was also assassinated at a live event.

#2 In the film, “Charles Kirkland” dies after being shot in the neck. Charlie Kirk also died after being shot in the neck.

#3 In the film, “Charles Kirkland” is shot in the left side of his neck. Charlie Kirk was also shot in the left side of his neck.

#4 In the film, the assassination of “Charles Kirkland” takes place during the month of September. Many are claiming that “Charles Kirkland” is assassinated on September 10th in the film, but it has been confirmed that the correct date is actually September 19th. However, it is true that “Charles Kirkland” was assassinated during the month of September in the movie just like Charlie Kirk was assassinated during the month of September.

#5 The film features a character named “Lincoln Tyler”. The man that has been arrested for shooting Charlie Kirk is named “Tyler Robinson”.

#6 “Lincoln Tyler” is a boxer in the film, and his nickname is “Tyler the Executioner”. Needless to say, “Tyler Robinson” is being accused of being Charlie Kirk’s executioner.

#7 There were two weeks when the film was being shot at Donald Trump’s Taj Mahal Casino in Atlantic City, and there is a character in the film that is named “Gilbert Powell” that is said to have been directly inspired by Trump. Charlie Kirk was one of Donald Trump’s biggest supporters, and the effectiveness of his organization in getting out the vote was one of the primary reasons why Trump was victorious in the last presidential election.

#8 The name of the film is “Snake Eyes”. Interestingly, Charlie Kirk was assassinated during “the Year of the Snake”…

Bidding farewell to the mythical Dragon, the world welcomes the Year of the Snake on January 29 — the first day of the Lunar New Year. For those who celebrate this ancient festival, starting the year on a positive note is essential. In addition to eating auspicious foods and taking part in luck-enhancing activities, many people turn to the stars for hints about what lies in store for the months to come.

#9 “Jezebel” is the name of the hurricane in the film. One Internet sleuth has correctly pointed out that Jezebel is also the name of the feminist publication that hired witches to put a curse on Charlie Kirk shortly before he was assassinated…

#10 On the movie poster for the film, Nicolas Cage displays a very distinctive hand gesture. Charlie Kirk and Donald Trump have often been seen making the exact same hand gesture…

Additionally, Charlie Kirk was seen in multiple photos adopting a strikingly similar hand position, with palms facing outward and fingertips touching in a downward-facing triangle. Even Donald Trump has been seen using the exact same pose while seated during campaign appearances, press briefings, and interviews.

On top of everything else, it has been pointed out that there is a very mysterious tagline just under the main title on the movie poster for the film.

That tagline instructs us to “believe everything except your eyes”…

So what does all of this mean?

I have no idea.

I just thought that this whole thing was really, really weird and so I decided to write about it.

If you haven’t heard about this theory yet, you probably will soon, because people are talking about it all over the Internet.

We live at a time when so many strange things are happening in our world.

And the truth is that things are only going to get stranger from this point forward.

To me, it appears that there are still so many unanswered questions about the shooting of Charlie Kirk.

As more footage has emerged, the number of unanswered questions has only grown.

I am going to keep digging, and I would encourage you to keep digging as well.

Because I think that there is far more to this story than we are currently being told.

