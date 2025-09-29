Exposing The Darkness

Nathan H.
7h

The odd hand sigh to which you refer is a Free Masonry gesture/symbol- the pyramid symbol I think- as is the devil horns gesture displayed by Erika Kirk at her husband’s memorial service. The "G" on her gold ring is probably from the center motif of the Masonic symbol; note it is on the middle finger which is in keeping with Masonic rules. Likely both of them are/were FreeMasons, a "religion" that is utterly incompatible with Christianity. Actually Free Masonry is Satanic in origin and practice. The mantra of the cult is "the new world order" and the obelisk is another of their symbols as is the all seeing eye. Also Erika Kirk has connections to Scientology having invited the wife of a highly placed member of the cult to address one of her "outreach" symposiums for young women. Erika, in several photos of the event, is shown in a blouse displaying 3 infinity symbols; the 3 infinity symbols are the logo of Scientology. There are photos of the Kirk daughter that appears to have the all seeing eye on her shoe. Make of this what you will.

Elizabeth
4h

A reliable and Christian person to follow is health writer and freedom advocate, Peggy Hall (aka the Healthy American). She broke the story about how the Charlie Kirk incident is probably staged before the dust had even settled, the same week it happened in when most people were still shocked. She wasn't because she had learned to read the symbols of Freemasonry. She was on the cutting edge of helping Americans wake up about the fake c-19 "scamdemic" in 2020-21. She is a real patriotic American and truth teller.

https://peggyhall.substack.com/

